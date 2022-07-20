Roundtrip flights from Toronto to Peru are under $500 right now

Summers in Toronto can be quite busy. If you’re looking for a relaxing getaway, why not escape to the sandy beaches of Chiclayo, Peru?

YYZ Deals is reporting cheap flights from Toronto to Chiclayo start at $442 roundtrip. All flights with COPA Airlines include a 21-hour layover in Panama City, Panama.

This is a great deal because not only can you discover the beauty of Peru, but you have almost a whole day to explore Panama, too.

Chiclayo is the ultimate Peruvian vacation spot; the city offers beaches, mountains, adobe pyramids, and gorgeous cathedrals. You can explore the Pomac forest on horseback, relax at Playa Pimentel, marvel at the archaeological site of Sipan, and so much more.

Available dates to fly range from late August to October.

Fully vaccinated travellers do not require a test result to enter Peru but keep in mind random COVID-19 testing has resumed at Pearson Airport.

How to book this flight deal

Visit Kayak Select your departure date Select your return date (for longer trips you can try mix and matching dates)

Happy travels!