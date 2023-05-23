It was a less than celebratory Victoria Day long weekend for one Toronto restaurant after health inspectors shut it down due to numerous infractions.

Chamsine, a restaurant with multiple locations including one at 795 St. Clair West, was forced to close after a DineSafe inspection on May 19 found nine issues that needed to be rectified.

Among the infractions were two crucial ones related to the improper storage of food and unsanitary conditions inside the restaurant.

The full list of infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website.

While restaurants are often allowed to remain open as they work to resolve their infractions, in this case, health inspectors deemed the situation too serious to continue operations.

Chamsine will be closed until health inspectors have reinspected the restaurant and deemed it safe to reopen.