Famous dim sum restaurant is opening a new Toronto location

One of Toronto’s most famous dim sum restaurants is opening a new location in the city.

Pearl Harbourfront, known for its lakeside views from its perch on Queens Quay next to the Toronto harbour, has revealed it’ll be opening a new location this summer just south of Yorkville.

A spokesperson for the restaurant was coy on details but told blogTO that the location is expected to open in late June or early July and that diners should expect the usual “elevated Chinese fine dining experience.”

Pearl Harbourfront currently operates three locations in the GTA. In addition to the Harbourfront restaurant, the Chinese restaurant has a location in Oakville and another one in Bayview Village.

The newest location will be at 730 Yonge Street near Charles Street, south of Bloor. It will likely try to woo diners from Dynasty Chinese, a proper Yorkville location just a few blocks away on Yorkville Avenue.