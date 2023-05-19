Toronto restaurant the Real Jerk just opened a new location

The Real Jerk, a Caribbean restaurant in Toronto made famous by a certain Drake video and random appearances from local celebrities, just announced the opening of a new location.

The 38-year-old restaurant was a fixture at Queen and Broadview in Riverside before lease issues forced its move to Gerrard and Carlaw in Leslieville back in 2013.

It later opened a second location on Kingston Road in the Upper Beaches in 2015.

Now the restaurant has moved into the former Nightowl spot in Little Italy, marking the brand’s first venture to the west side of Toronto.

“The Real Jerk Restaurant was established by my parents 38 years ago in 1984. This new location is a continuation of their legacy,” announced owner Cleigh Pottinger in a press release.

The Real Jerk is now open at 647 College Street.