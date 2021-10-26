Popular late-night street food spot has opened a new Toronto location

The popular Egyptian street food spot on Toronto’s King Street has expanded and opened a new location on College Street.

Tut’s Egyptian Street Food has opened its second Toronto location at 617 College Street for takeout or dine-in. The restaurant had opened on October 11.

Tut’s is known for its Egyptian sandwiches made with freshly baked buns made in house. They have falafel and cauliflower sandwiches as well for those who are vegan or vegetarian.

Sandwich choices include the Ferakh, a grilled chicken sandwich with onion and coriander, served with their garlic sauce, tommeya.

Soguk is another option that combines grilled beef sausage with caramelized onion and sumac, topped with their mustard mint sauce.

Now you won’t have to travel down to King Street to get your hands on the goods.

Tut’s Egyptian Street Food

Address: 617 College Street