Say cheers to the holiday season with this boozy cocktail calendar

The holidays are soon approaching! Why not shake things up a bit this year and snag yourself a cocktail calendar to keep the joyous season rolling.

Bar From Afar has come up with their Making Spirits Bright Holiday Cocktail Calendar, full of all the things needed to make 12 speakeasy-style cocktails at home to enjoy throughout the month of December.

“To us the holidays are all about nostalgia, and the flavours and aromas found in the holiday calendar bring us back to these warm memories,” said Greg O’Brien, Bar From Afar co-founder.

“In our creation of the holiday cocktail calendar, we really wanted to make our clients feel like kids again, and to have a little something to look forward to each day during the holiday.”

Each cocktail has been crafted with the utmost care, from its name to its garnish. “Under The Mistletoe,” a cocktail featuring spiced rum, Vodkow cream, brown-butter-infused brandy and maple, comes g arnished with a crème brulée top that would be smashed into the cocktail.

Another delicious cocktail on the calendar is the “Keep the Change you Filthy Animal,” a mixture of bourbon, maraschino, vermouth, cacao and amerena. It’s garnished with a chocolate dipped maraschino cherry on a bamboo skewer.

A smoky whiskey-based creation to bring you back to getting the fire going on a cold December eve, or even breaking through the sugar crust of a crème brulée after a Sunday dinner, both of these experiences can be found in the holiday calendar,” said O’Brien.

The holiday calendar is available for pre-sale until November 2 for $190. The price increases to $220 from November 3 until November 24.

Orders can be placed on the Bar From Afar’s website for pick-up and delivery in Toronto on November 30 or December 1.