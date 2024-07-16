Ontario pizza restaurant permanently closes after 50 years

An Ontario pizza place that’s been serving up slices and spaghetti for 50 years has officially closed its doors for good.

Since 1974, Palace Pizza & Spaghetti House has been serving freshly baked pies and pasta, garlic bread, and salad from its Newmarket shop.

Over the years, the restaurant has become a staple in the community — both for its tasty Italian treats (which frequently featured a Greek twist) and the friendly faces of its owners and staff, who were always ready to offer a smile along with your spaghetti.

After decades, though, the family-run pizza joint has officially reached the end of the line as they finally confirmed through their Facebook page that they had sold the shop.

“It is with mixed emotions that we announce the end of an era for our beloved restaurant in Newmarket,” the post reads. “After 50 incredible years of serving this wonderful community of Newmarket, we have officially SOLD Palace Pizza.”

“We are deeply grateful for the loyalty and support of our amazing customers, without whom none of this would have been possible,” they continue.

“Thank you. Your smiles, stories, and patronage have made this journey unforgettable.”

Upon making their announcement, the restaurant garnered a huge outpouring of support from its loyal patrons, only further cementing its lasting legacy as a beloved neighbourhood institution.

There’s no word yet on who purchased the business or what will become of the space at 727 Davis Drive in the future, but if they attract half the fanbase that Palace Pizza & Spaghetti did, they’re in for a good long run