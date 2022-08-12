Calling all drummers and piano players. Now’s your time to shine — and earn a nice chunk of change, too.

Jigsaw Casting in Toronto is looking for experienced drummers and pianists for a banking campaign in the GTA which begins shooting on September 9.

The agency says it’s specifically looking for male piano players and “mainly females” for the lead drummer role, “but are open to any gender for the other drumming roles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jigsaw Casting Ltd (@jigsawcasting)

This gig pays up to $5,000. According to Jigsaw Casting, drummers will be paid $5,000 while piano players will earn $4,000.

This is a non-union project and no acting experience is required. Musicians have until August 22, 2022, at 10 am to submit an audition tape; all the details are laid out here.

Recalls will take place over Zoom on August 25. Rehearsal days for pianists and drummers are slated for September 8 and 10, respectively.

COVID-19 tests will be required prior to the shoot, the agency says.

Four or five grand for essentially one day’s work isn’t too shabby, especially now that inflation has officially hit 8.1%.