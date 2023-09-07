Casa Loma will soon be transformed into a huge haunted house

Attention all horror junkies! Casa Loma is transforming into a massive haunted house this fall, and you can explore some of the castle’s tunnels and darkest spaces never before open to the public.

Legends of Horror is an immersive theatrical experience that invites you to walk at your own pace through a two-kilometre trail commencing in the lower gardens of Casa Loma.

The one-hour experience includes theatrically designed sets in the gardens and chambers below the castle, as well as a 3D projection on the exterior of the historic building that brings the characters of the storyline to life.

If you’re looking for more spine-chilling experiences this Halloween, you can also check out the fan-favourite Casa Loma Escape Series called Zombie Apocalypse, which takes place in an abandoned facility south of the castle at 175 Kendal Avenue.

The 30-minute zombie-themed haunted house invites you to enter the world of the fictional pharmaceutical giant, Biolux, and its new wonder drug, the Biolux serum — a purported solution to aging and disease that actually renders its subjects into contagious zombies.

You can explore the petrifying Biolux showrooms and labs full of gruesome experiments and maniacal scientists, or explore survivor camps as the “last of humanity struggles in a doomed battle against the zombie apocalypse.”

Both heart-racing experiences kick off on September 29 and run until October 31. Tickets for the events are sold separately, but you can combine Legends of Horror with Zombie Apocalypse tickets as an optional upgrade at checkout.

Tickets range between $40 for just the Zombie Apocalypse experience to $90 for the combination of experiences for dates closer to Halloween. Time slots are spaced out in 30-minute intervals for both activations, which run almost every day from the early evening to midnight.