Those taking the DVP home might want to proceed with caution after one car heading southbound caught on fire this afternoon.

At 3:30 pm Toronto police tweeted that a car caught on fire on the Don Valley Parkway near the Bloor/Bayview ramp. Police are urging drivers to “use caution.”

FIRE:

DVP + Bayview/Bloor Ramp

3:26pm

– In the S/B lanes

– Car on fire

– Drivers use caution in the area#GO1925070

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 3, 2022

Both the right and shoulder lanes are currently blocked off to allow for cleanup.

5480165 Update: Southbound Don Valley Parkway beyond Don Mills Rd: 2 right lanes blocked due to vehicle fire. (2022-10-03 15:39). — Don Valley Parkway (@TO_DVP) October 3, 2022

Those driving on the highway were able to take photos and grab video of the car, which appears to be a dark-coloured, four-door vehicle.

A user by the name of @isolate_spark posted photos in the Toronto Reddit group.

Neither the police nor the fire department confirmed the number of individuals in the vehicle that burst into flames or the severity of the injuries at this time.

More to come…