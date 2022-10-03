NewsTransportation

Car bursts into flames on Toronto highway (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Natalia Buia
Oct 3 2022, 8:41 pm
@isolate_spark/Reddit | @Shahzeb520/Twitter

Those taking the DVP home might want to proceed with caution after one car heading southbound caught on fire this afternoon.

At 3:30 pm Toronto police tweeted that a car caught on fire on the Don Valley Parkway near the Bloor/Bayview ramp. Police are urging drivers to “use caution.”

Both the right and shoulder lanes are currently blocked off to allow for cleanup.

Those driving on the highway were able to take photos and grab video of the car, which appears to be a dark-coloured, four-door vehicle.

A user by the name of @isolate_spark posted photos in the Toronto Reddit group.

Fire on DVP in Toronto

@isolate_spark/Reddit

Neither the police nor the fire department confirmed the number of individuals in the vehicle that burst into flames or the severity of the injuries at this time.

More to come…

