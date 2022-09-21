Eaton Centre evacuated after fire breaks out in parking garage (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Toronto Fire were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle fire in the parking garage of the Eaton Centre last night.

The mall was promptly evacuated as a precautionary measure, as crews extinguished the fire and cleared smoke from the facility.

Toronto Fire crews battling multi vehicle fire at Eaton Centre Parking garage. Police closing Yonge St. from Queen St. to Dundas St. Please avoid the area. — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) September 21, 2022

Toronto Fire now evacuating the Eaton Centre as a precautionary measure. Crews have extinguished the fire and are in the process of clearing the smoke from the facility. Queen St. closed from Yonge St. to Bay St. Please avoid the area. — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) September 21, 2022

Daily Hive reached out to Toronto Police who also were at the scene, and they confirmed the fire was an accidental mechanical issue which led to a total of five vehicles sustaining damages.

The incident occurred shortly before the mall closed at 7:27 pm. Many people were in the area and took to social media to reveal what the evacuation scene looked like.

BREAKING: A huge fire has broken out at The Eaton Centre, Yonge and Dundas square. Toronto firefighters are at the scene and are acting on an evacuation. #Breaking #toronto #torontofire pic.twitter.com/xtMV1GTo5H — akankshalamba (@akankshalamba2) September 20, 2022

Fire at the Eaton Centre. Mall evacuated pic.twitter.com/LmKu6wLyXQ — Angela (@girlforthejob) September 20, 2022

Someone who parked their car in the garage at the time of the fire shared an image after their vehicle was “set on fire.”

Our car got set on fire while parked at the Eaton Centre… still, what a show! pic.twitter.com/fEuqSBjMxa — Jacob Musgrove (@AStealthyZombie) September 21, 2022

So much smoke could be seen #EatonCentre #Fire

I hope no one got hurt! pic.twitter.com/3Uld2KeLxh — Sima (@SimaDini) September 21, 2022

Daily Hive reached out to the Toronto Eaton Centre for an update. Reps confirm that no stores had reported damage and the mall is fully operational today.