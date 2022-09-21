News

Eaton Centre evacuated after fire breaks out in parking garage (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Itai Buenahora
Sep 21 2022, 2:28 pm
Toronto Fire were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle fire in the parking garage of the Eaton Centre last night. 

The mall was promptly evacuated as a precautionary measure, as crews extinguished the fire and cleared smoke from the facility. 

Daily Hive reached out to Toronto Police who also were at the scene, and they confirmed the fire was an accidental mechanical issue which led to a total of five vehicles sustaining damages.

The incident occurred shortly before the mall closed at 7:27 pm. Many people were in the area and took to social media to reveal what the evacuation scene looked like.

Someone who parked their car in the garage at the time of the fire shared an image after their vehicle was “set on fire.” 

Daily Hive reached out to the Toronto Eaton Centre for an update. Reps confirm that no stores had reported damage and the mall is fully operational today. 

