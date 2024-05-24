7 Canadian free agents the Leafs can bring home this summer

The Toronto Maple Leafs have some big signings to make this summer, which could possibly include some homegrown talent.

Just about every summer, there’s bound to be headlines of the Leafs inspiring some local talent to return home as a free agent. And while some — see Tavares, John — end up making the move, plenty more don’t.

And yes, there’s quite a large player pool: 295 players from this past season’s opening night rosters were born in Canada, or about 42% of all of the NHL.

But with that all said, here’s a look at this summer’s free agency crop of Canadians who could end up with the Leafs this offseason (even if it might be a long shot):

1. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Age: 34

2023-24 stats: 79 GP, 40 G, 41 A, 81 PTS

Most recent cap hit: $8.5 million

A player who’s been linked to the Leafs pretty much his whole career, Steven Stamkos balked at the chance to join Toronto when his contract was last up in the summer of 2016.

And while he’s talked about his desire to return to the Lightning, Stamkos remains a free agent, opening the slight chance he could head to Toronto.

2. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Age: 28

2023-24 stats: 82 GP, 57 G, 37 A, 94 PTS

Most recent cap hit: $8.5 million

Sam Reinhart picked up the best season of his career this past campaign, dropping a career-high 57 goals to finish behind Auston Matthews in the Rocket Richard Trophy race.

Though his price tag might be too high for Toronto, he’ll command a pretty penny if he does hit the open market.

3. Adam Henrique, Edmonton Oilers

Age: 34

2023-24 stats: 82 GP, 24 G, 27 A, 51 PTS

Most recent cap hit: $5.825 million

A Brantford, Ontario, native (same hometown as Wayne Gretzky, for what it’s worth), Henrique is currently battling an injury that has sidelined him for the start of Edmonton’s playoff series vs. the Dallas Stars.

But even at age 34, the wily veteran has shown the ability to have a nose for the net, putting up 24 goals this year between Edmonton and Anaheim.

4. Anthony Mantha, Vegas Golden Knights

Age: 29

2023-24 stats: 74 GP, 23 G, 21 A, 44 PTS

Most recent cap hit: $5.7 million

Having played for three NHL teams before the age of 30, Anthony Mantha is set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career.

Though perhaps he never became the prolific goal-scorer some predicted during his early days in the NHL, Mantha is still a reliable middle-six option that could add some depth to the Leafs.

5. Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Age: 33

2023-24 stats: 82 GP, 42 G, 27 A, 69 PTS

Most recent cap hit: $5.7 million

One of the members of the inaugural Golden Knights team back in 2017-18, Jonathan Marchessault has already solidified his career as one of the best undrafted players in league history.

Coming off a career-high 42 goals, the speedy winger will be in high demand if he does hit the open market.

6. David Perron, Detroit Red Wings

Age: 36

2023-24 stats: 76 GP, 17 G, 30 A, 47 PTS

Most recent cap hit: $4.75 million

The most senior player on this list, David Perron has found himself calling six different cities home during his NHL career.

He hinted at possibly joining the Montreal Canadiens during a recent radio interview, but we’ve seen players take the villain route before.

7. Mike Hoffman, San Jose Sharks

Age: 34

2023-24 stats: 66 GP, 10 G, 13 A, 23 PTS

Most recent cap hit: $4.5 million

Another journeyman on the list, Mike Hoffman has now played for five NHL teams since starting his career with the Ottawa Senators back in 2011-12.

He’d be one of just a few players in league history to suit up for the Leafs, Senators, and Montreal Canadiens, joining the likes of Alex Galchenyuk and Victor Mete as recent examples.