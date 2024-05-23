Leafs no longer on the hook for Sheldon Keefe's contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs axed Sheldon Keefe a little over two weeks ago, but they’re officially off the hook now.

Today, the New Jersey Devils officially introduced Keefe as their newest head coach.

And as per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Leafs are no longer footing the bill for Keefe’s two-year contract extension that was set to kick in next season, with the deal being “ripped up” once the Devils inked him to a four-year contract.

Of note with NJ making the Sheldon Keefe hire official, the Leafs are 100 percent off the hook financially. Keefe's 2-year extension with the Leafs was ripped up as part of the Devils giving him a fresh, 4-year deal which pays more. Leafs won't owe anything as part of it all. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 23, 2024

Keefe went 212-97-40 in the regular season with the Leafs, a .607 winning percentage, while going 16-21 in the playoffs, a .432 winning percentage. It was his first NHL job, having previously won the Calder Cup in 2018 with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. Keefe had also previously coached in the OHL with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and the CCHL with the Pembroke Lumber Kings.

“This is an exciting time, and I’m honoured to be a member of the Devils’ organization,” Keefe said in a statement. “To have the chance to lead this young, dynamic team and to see the potential that can still be unlocked is all very attractive for me. After meeting with David, Josh, Tom, and other members of the organization and in talking with my family, this was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. I know this organization has a great history of winning and I look forward to getting started to work on leading them back to that level.”

“This was an invigorating process for me, having met with many qualified candidates and hearing how attractive this position was to them,” added Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald. “Sheldon jumped to the top of my list when he became available, and I was thrilled when he agreed to be a part of what we are building here.”