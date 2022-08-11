2023 promises to be a thrilling summer as Canada’s Wonderland announces two new rides to its roster.

In a recent press release, the amusement park revealed Tundra Twister, a giant 360° spinning swing ride (the first of its kind in the world) and Snoopy’s Racing Railway, a family-friendly rollercoaster, will launch next year.

On Tundra Twister, riders will be spinning, twisting and twirling 360 degrees, upside down, 47 metres high at a speed of 75 km/hour.

The park shared a sketch of what the ride will look like.

“The Tundra Twister will be a sight to behold, swinging and spinning guests high above the midway,” said Norm Pirtovshek, general manager at Canada’s Wonderland.

Snoopy’s Racing Railway is set to be the 18th rollercoaster within the 300-acre theme park located in Vaughan, Ontario. Riders can expect to go from zero to 50 km/hour in a matter of seconds while dipping and turning narrow corners to avoid traps set by Woodstock and friends.

Pirtovshek said Snoopy’s Racing Railway is sure to become a “family favourite” among the collection of children’s rides.

Those eager to spin to dizzying heights can buy tickets now. 2023 Gold Passes are on sale now for $104 (new) or $99 (renewal). Each pass comes with a free Fall Fast Lane Plus and unlimited visits for the rest of 2022.