If you were one of the people in a virtual line to get Canada’s Wonderland tickets and couldn’t, there is good news for you.

While previously, those booking had to select the date of visit and arrival time, now, guests no longer have to do that.

According to Wonderland, an entry time is not needed anymore.

“If you already have a reservation booked, you can now visit anytime on that date,” said Wonderland on its Twitter account.

It has also added booking spots for rides and Splash Works.

The amusement park said it is also gradually increasing capacity over the coming weeks.

Canada’s Wonderland had been closed since 2019 and reopened on July 7.

At the park, masks are required indoors, on rides and in outdoor areas where people cannot maintain physical distance. The only exception is at Splash Works, where they must be worn while in the washroom or waiting in line to get some food.

Not every ride and attraction will be open this season due to physical distancing challenges.

