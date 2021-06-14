Canada's Wonderland will officially reopen next month

Thrill-seekers, rejoice. Canada’s Wonderland is reopening next month.

The amusement park plans to open on July 5 for those who hold season passes, and on July 7 for the general public. Splash Works will reopen on July 12.

To accommodate COVID-19 capacity restrictions, all guests will be required to reserve their visit online in advance. Bookings open at 9 am on June 17.

“We are looking forward to reopening the park and we’re ready to provide safe, fun, and unforgettable experiences to all our guests,” said Norm Pirtovshek, the park’s GM.

“Safety has and will always be Canada’s Wonderland’s number one priority. With our new protocols in place, we are eager to offer some long-overdue fun to our guests.”

As part of its reopening plan, the amusement park has instituted several new health and safety protocols.

In addition to booking visits in advance, all guests will undergo health screening and temperature checks before entering the park.

All visitors over the age of two will be required to wear a face covering. Hand sanitization stations and physical distancing markers have been placed throughout the park.

Canada’s Wonderland will debut two new experiences when it reopens next month.

Splash Works’ Mountain Bay Cliffs allows guests to experience the “exhilaration of cliff jumping,” from heights as tall as seven and a half metres.

Kids can take an exciting flight on the Beagle Brigade Airfield, a new ride in Planet Snoopy.

Canada’s Wonderland’s reopening is tied to Ontario moving into Step 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

The province entered Step 1 on June 11 and will need to wait at least 21 days before a potential move can be made.

The park previously planned to open on May 14 but was forced to push the date as the third COVID-19 wave swept through Ontario.