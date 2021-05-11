Canada's Wonderland postpones 2021 opening date

Canada’s Wonderland has postponed its opening date for 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current regulations.

In January, the amusement park announced a reopening date of May 14, depending on public health regulations.

The park has now postponed the date to an early to mid-summer opening.

“We continue to prepare for a 2021 reopening and look forward to welcoming guests back to Canada’s Wonderland this summer for some long-awaited fun in a safe, outdoor environment,” the company said in a release.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our opening date has been postponed. We anticipate that in the coming weeks, we’ll have details to share about an early to mid-summer opening date.”

The validity of all 2020/21 Season Passes will also be extended to Labour Day 2022.

Canada’s Wonderland said that its reopening plan meets all required health and safety regulations and the Ontario Science Advisory table currently has it for review.

“We would like to thank all our guests for their loyalty and continued support during this difficult time,” said the park.