Multi-level rustic lodge-restaurant to open at Canada's Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland is expanding its food offerings next year and will introduce a massive new restaurant, their largest dining spot to date.

Though you’ll have to wait until next year, the park will introduce a multi-level, rustic lodge-restaurant inspired by Canada’s wilderness.

The large patio will overlook the massive Yukon Striker and Frontier Canada vista, with enough space to seat more than 500 people.

The restaurant will also feature indoor and outdoor fireplaces.

The amusement park is making great strides in its food offerings having recently introduced a limited time only menu, in honour of its 40th anniversary.

New for 2022, Canada’s Wonderland will also welcome an International Food Festival, featuring dishes from every continent.

Next year is looking big for the amusement park.