March's Worm Moon is the last full moon of the winter season

The snow is beginning to melt, the birds are starting to chirp and the worms have resurfaced, beckoning March’s aptly named moon.

The Full Worm Moon will rise on Friday, March 18 – the last full moon of the winter season – at 3:20 AM ET, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Check out this tool to see when the moon will peak in your area.

So, why is March’s moon called a Worm Moon? There are a couple of possible reasons. One thought is earthworms begin to appear as the soil thaws, bringing all the birds to the yard. The other thought is that worm-like beetle larvae begin to emerge from tree bark, according to the almanac.

As with all the moons, March’s moon has different names among different areas and cultures. Some other names for the March moon are Sugar Moon, for the season of collecting sap from trees.

Some named the moon for animals, like Goose, Eagle or Crow Comes Back Moon to highlight the return of migratory birds.

Another name for the moon is Sore Eyes Moon, thought to be named for the bright sun reflecting off melting snow on the lake. No matter what you call it, it’s surely a sign of spring!

So, don’t forget to look up on March 18 to say goodbye to winter’s final moon! Happy moon gazing!