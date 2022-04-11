This Thursday, run, don’t walk to Cabano’s Comfort Food. They will be handing out 1,000 free burgers to celebrate their newest location in Toronto.

On April 14, Cabano’s is hosting a burger giveaway at their brand new location, 1121 Castlefield Avenue, starting at 12 pm.

They’ll be giving out 1,000 of their classic double cheeseburgers until they run out.

“We want to properly introduce ourselves to our new neighbourhood and there’s no better way than with a delicious double,” the eatery said to Daily Hive.

The eatery is known for its delicious fried chicken sandwiches, doubles and saucy wings.

Cabano’s has three locations: 75 St. Nicholas Street, 935 The Queensway, and 1121 Castlefield Avenue.

Cabano’s Comfort Food

When: Thursday, April 14 at 12 pm

Where: Kitchen Hub – 1121 Castlefield Avenue