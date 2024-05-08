A former NFL player is on the run from police in the Toronto area

Police are on the hunt for a retired NFL player accused of skipping bail on bank fraud charges after he missed a court date and allegedly ditched his GPS ankle bracelet.

Darryl Frank Skrine Jr., known during his 11-season NFL career as Buster Skrine, was arrested by Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) at Toronto Pearson International Airport in August 2023, and accused of several bank fraud-related offences.

Skrine was transferred from an Ontario Correctional Centre to a Saskatchewan Correctional Centre to face additional fraud charges on Tuesday, April 9, and was granted bail with conditions that he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and report back to Durham Region to attend court.

Skrine did not appear at his scheduled court date on Monday, May 6, and police allege that his ankle bracelet subsequently went offline.

A male who was arrested by Durham Regional Police Service at Pearson International Airport in August 2023, for numerous fraud related charges, is being sought after his GPS monitor went offline following his release from a Saskatchewan court. Full story: https://t.co/GDivomd3ho pic.twitter.com/qBSgHZH0LE — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 8, 2024

Skrine, 34 years old, is currently wanted on additional charges of failure to appear in court and failure to comply with a release order.

Police are asking anyone with information about the accused to reach out with tips.

Skrine spent the majority of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, with brief stints toward the end of his career on the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans before announcing his retirement on July 26, 2022.