Struggling Blue Jays hold closed-door meeting

Colton Pankiw
May 8 2024, 4:47 pm
Things are not going well for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Going up against the MLB-best Philadelphia Phillies yesterday, the Blue Jays didn’t appear to be even close in terms of competition, falling by a 10-1 final. For some teams, that could just be chalked up to a bad day, but with the way they are struggling lately, it is a reason to panic.

The Blue Jays have lost 10 of their last 13 games, and are sitting at just 16-20 on the season. Their pitching rotation seems to have hit a rut, while their bats have been an area of concern from the get-go.

Many have been calling for a big change in the batting order, though manager John Schneider doesn’t seem keen on doing so; however, that doesn’t mean he and the team aren’t trying to figure things out. He admitted when speaking to reporters that they recently had a closed-door meeting to try to get to the bottom of their struggles.

Though expectations were mixed on the Blue Jays heading into the season, most believed they would be competing for a wild-card position. The season is still relatively young, but based on what we have seen so far, they don’t have the makings of a playoff team.

Whether or not the recent closed-door meeting can help turn things around remains to be seen, but their effort versus the Phillies this afternoon could go a long way in determining it. First pitch is set to take place at 1:05 pm ET.

