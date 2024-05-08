Struggling Blue Jays hold closed-door meeting

Things are not going well for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Going up against the MLB-best Philadelphia Phillies yesterday, the Blue Jays didn’t appear to be even close in terms of competition, falling by a 10-1 final. For some teams, that could just be chalked up to a bad day, but with the way they are struggling lately, it is a reason to panic.

The Blue Jays have lost 10 of their last 13 games, and are sitting at just 16-20 on the season. Their pitching rotation seems to have hit a rut, while their bats have been an area of concern from the get-go.

Many have been calling for a big change in the batting order, though manager John Schneider doesn’t seem keen on doing so; however, that doesn’t mean he and the team aren’t trying to figure things out. He admitted when speaking to reporters that they recently had a closed-door meeting to try to get to the bottom of their struggles.

There was a team meeting held this morning. The subject matter will be kept behind closed doors, according to John Schneider. #BlueJays — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 8, 2024

Correction: There was a team meeting, however I’m told it didn’t take place this morning. https://t.co/TNbeLtme6t — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 8, 2024

Though expectations were mixed on the Blue Jays heading into the season, most believed they would be competing for a wild-card position. The season is still relatively young, but based on what we have seen so far, they don’t have the makings of a playoff team.

Whether or not the recent closed-door meeting can help turn things around remains to be seen, but their effort versus the Phillies this afternoon could go a long way in determining it. First pitch is set to take place at 1:05 pm ET.