Toronto Argos star quarterback suspended for half the CFL season

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly will be suspended for at least half of the 2024 regular season, the CFL announced today.

Kelly was the subject of a league investigation for an off-field incident with a former team staff member, which accused Kelly of sexual harassment and the Argos of wrongful dismissal, as per TSN, which Kelly had denied.

The league ruled that Kelly had violated their Gender-based Violence policy following the investigation.

“Players are the ambassadors of our great game,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “They are expected to be leaders in the locker room and role models in the community. It was important that we performed our due diligence to properly review this matter from all points of view. That in-depth investigation found that Mr. Kelly unequivocally violated the CFL’s Gender-based Violence Policy.”

Before he is approved to return to the CFL, Kelly will have to undergo “confidential assessments by an independent expert” and counselling sessions.

As per TSN, the former Argos staff member is suing Kelly for $50,000 for alleged violations of the Ontario Human Rights Code and Argos and Kelly jointly for $85,714, claiming wrongful dismissal and seeking $10,000 worth of punitive damages.

Kelly is the highest-paid player in the league and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023, a year after leading the Argonauts to the 2022 Grey Cup as a mid-game replacement for Toronto starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

“Mr. Kelly’s suspension is the direct result of his behaviour. The addition of mandatory counselling focuses on his need for self-reflection and understanding of his actions,” Ambrosie added. “He must take full advantage of this opportunity for personal betterment in order to return to the CFL.”

The Argos season begins on June 9, when they play host to the BC Lions at Toronto’s BMO Field.