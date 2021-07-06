This is where the new High Frequency Rail will stop in Ontario

Travelling along the Toronto to Quebec City corridor will soon be much easier thanks to a new 200 km/h High-Frequency Rail (HFR) that will also be bringing a number of new stops to Ontario.

The Government of Canada announced the new rail line on Tuesday, saying that it is expected to shorten travel times and improve performance reliability. Travel time between Toronto and Ottawa will be reduced by as much as 90 minutes.

The HFR is being built by VIA Rail and will involve laying new dedicated passenger rail tracks in parts of the province, which means the VIA trains will no longer have to share their tracks with freight trains. This will also allow for the creation of two new HFR stations in southern Ontario: one at Eglinton and another in Peterborough.

A map of the proposed network from VIA Rail also shows stops in Smith Falls, Fallowfield, Ottawa, Casselman, and Alexandria before crossing over into Quebec.

A new dedicated track will also be built in Quebec between Montreal and Quebec City, with brand new stops in Laval, Trois-Rivières, and Jean-Lesage International Airport.

The government and VIA are currently consulting with communities on their proposed High-Frequency Rail tracks and stations in both Ontario and Quebec, noting that additional stops and new dedicated tracks may be added to the plan as a result.

The turnaround time on the project is expected to be rather quick (for a large-scale transportation undertaking, anyway), with HFR service expected to start by 2030.