All locations of Toronto Italian restaurant have permanently closed

An Italian restaurant that once had three locations in Toronto has now permanently closed all of them.

Buono, a restaurant from the same team behind Stelvio on Dundas West, is no longer at its College St., Queen, and Roncesvalles locations.

The College St. location was best known for its backyard patio along with its familiar menu of pasta and piadina, a thin Italian flatbread stuffed with things like prosciutto, cheese and vegetables.

It’s now for lease for a cool $199,000.

The common complaint at all locations of the restaurant seemed to be its small portions for high prices.

Whatever the reason for the closures, the restaurant likely just wasn’t busy enough to sustain the high rents at its locations.

blogTO reached out to the restaurant for comment about the closures but did not receive a response.