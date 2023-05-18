Toronto's anti-capitalist cafe is no longer shutting down

In a wild turn of events, Toronto’s proudly anti-capitalist coffee shop recently announced that it’s not shutting its doors at the end of the month following a “huge influx of support.”

The Anarchist is located at 190 Jarvis Street and describes itself as an “anti-capitalist, anti-colonial cafe, shop, and radical community space on stolen land.”

The polarizing coffee shop, which has picked up both heavy criticism and praise, opened its doors back in March 2022 and offers all the classic drinks you’d expect to find at a cafe, plus radical books, tote bags, clothing, and art.

Last week, owner Gabriel Sims-Fewer announced via the cafe’s website that the business would close its doors on May 30, 2023.

“The Anarchist has been a huge success in every way I hoped, and has given me so much inspiration and education that I plan to put to use in future projects,” Sims-Fewer wrote.

“Unfortunately, the lack of generational wealth/seed capital from ethically bankrupt sources left me unable to weather the quiet winter season, or to grow in the ways needed to be sustainable longer-term.”

However, The Anarchist announced via Instagram on Thursday afternoon that the shop would not be shutting down and would operate beyond its previously slated closing date of May 30.

“I’m not sure how long I will keep operating in the current location (a future in a new Toronto location is looking more and more possible), though hopefully for the rest of the summer,” Sims-Fewer wrote on the cafe’s website.

“I have a lot of offers of support to pursue before I’ll know what the future of the shop is, and hope people will keep up the support in whatever way they can.”

Despite the backlash the cafe’s received since its opening, the announcement resulted in dozens of supportive comments from loyal customers who were eager to keep enjoying the coffee shop’s drinks, treats, and merchandise.

“This is the news I needed to hear today,” one customer wrote. “Oh hell yeah! Can’t wait to visit in person some day when I’m back in Canada,” another person chimed in.

Sims-Fewer encouraged customers to keep an eye out on the cafe’s Instagram for future updates.