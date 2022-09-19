Bunting wants to prove impressive rookie season on Leafs wasn't a "fluke"

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting is well aware of what’s been said about him.

Bunting had 23 goals and 40 assists for 63 points in 79 games for the Maple Leafs in the 2021-22 season, his first with Toronto. It was enough to earn a nomination for the NHL’s Calder Trophy, where he ultimately finished third in voting.

By the NHL definition, he’s a rookie, as it was Bunting’s first year having played 25 games or more in a single season at the NHL level.

But he’s hardly a newbie to pro hockey, which upset some NHL Awards purists.

The 27-year-old was first drafted by the Arizona Coyotes back in 2014, and made his NHL debut way back in December 2018.

Still, by the letter of the law, he was labelled as an NHL rookie, and thus eligible for the top first-year player award, with just 26 total NHL games (across two seasons with Arizona) before joining the Leafs last summer as a free agent.

Heading into year two with Toronto, Bunting doesn’t want his impressive first season with the Leafs to be seen as a “fluke.”

“It took me a while to get into the NHL and I know how hard it is to get there, but it’s just as easy to get out of the NHL. I want to prove that last year wasn’t a fluke,” Bunting said at a media availability today at the Leafs & Legends Golf Classic in Milton, Ontario.

Another point of emphasis by Bunting’s detractors was the quality of his linemates, as he often played alongside two of the NHL’s better forwards in Mitch Marner and reigning league MVP Auston Matthews.

“I think I’m good but I also can keep getting better,” Bunting said about his summer training. “I worked on [scoring] in tight in front of the net and [puck] battles, but I also worked on my shot and being more of a threat on the rush and being able to shoot from afar… So I hope I can add that to my game.”

For Bunting, though, he’s hoping he can repeat his success by just playing to his strengths.

“I also have to just stick to my game and play how I do play in those dirty areas again in front of the net and kind of whack away,” he said. “I’m looking forward to doing that all over again.”

Bunting and the Leafs kick off their 2022-23 season on October 12, where they travel to Montreal to take on the Canadiens.