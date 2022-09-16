Matthews in favour of switching up Maple Leafs goal song

Auston Matthews wants to change the tune.

Matthews is in favour of the Toronto Maple Leafs pivoting from “You Make My Dreams” by Hall and Oates, the popular goal song that’s been in place since the start of the 2018-19 season.

“I wouldn’t mind hearing something different, maybe switching it up,” Matthews told Tim Micallef on Tim and Friends. “Maybe just change it up, switch it up, see if we can get something else going and go on a nice little run.

“I’m always open to change, but if they want to stick with the same one too I’m fine as well.”

Auston Matthews says on #TimandFriends that he wouldn’t mind a new goal song for the Leafs 😶 pic.twitter.com/BLRJQBFbUC — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) September 16, 2022

Matthews cued up the tune 60 times last season, leading the NHL in lamp-lighters en route to capturing the Maurice Richard Trophy, “an annual award given to the National Hockey League’s top goal scorer by the NHL Board of Governors.”

He’d like to hear something different than the Hall and Oates ditty that peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1981 — 16 years before Matthews was born. The song has been featured in movies like The Wedding Singer, Step Brothers, (500) Days of Summer, Middle Men, and Despicable Me 2.

Prior to the Hall and Oates switch, the Maple Leafs used “The Enforcer” by Monster Truck and “The Whip” by Locksley.

Kernkraft 400’s “Zombie Nation” has also previously been used.