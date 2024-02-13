Canada's Wonderland announces 2024 opening date and here's what's new this year

Canada’s Wonderland has finally announced when it’ll open for its 2024 season, along with some exciting new additions to the park.

With the weather taking a steep turn back towards frosty winter temperatures, many in Toronto are already dreaming about summertime, and Canada’s Wonderland has given us some extra fuel for our fantasies.

If you’ve been waiting on bated breath for the epic theme park to announce when it’ll finally be open, today is your day: this year, it’ll be opening for the season on Friday, May 3, meaning you just have to endure two and a half more months before letting the good times roll.

To make things even better, the park is also introducing a brand-new massive water slide, called Moosehorn Falls, at Splash Works this year.

The slide, whose name is inspired by the rapid rivers and waterfalls at Fundy National Park in New Brunswick, will take you on a raft that fits up to six people down a rushing river before dropping you down a 42-foot wall.

Aside from the new attraction, you can also expect to hit up all of your favourite rides, concessions and games during your visit to the park this summer, as well as special events throughout the season to celebrate holidays like Canada Day.

The park is also currently in the throes of a massive hiring blitz to fill 4,000 positions to run the park for the 2024 season.

All departments, from Operations to Entertainment, Aquatics, Food and Beverage and more, are hiring for part-time and seasonal, so if you’re looking to earn a little extra coin this summer (or just spend as much time as possible at the park), you can apply through the job site.