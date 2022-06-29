If you think you have what it takes to be an idol then dust off that headshot and practice those dance moves because the company behind BTS is hosting auditions in Toronto.

Big Hit Entertainment is on the lookout for new talent in seven cities: LA, Sydney, Bangkok, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, and, of course, Toronto.

“Big Hit Music, the label that manages BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is now looking for individuals with talent and passion who will be the next global superstar,” states the website.

The company made the announcement in a video with a playful game format that includes a character travelling through various cities including Toronto.

“Are you ready to take the challenge?” asks the video.

Only individual applications are accepted during in-person auditions. However, if you and your crew would rather audition as a team, you can apply online by submitting a video.

Here are the criteria:

Big Hit is looking for males from around the world born in 2002 or later (sorry, millennials).

Hopeful applicants can apply for three main categories that include vocals/rap, dance, and producing.

If that sounds like you, sign up online or in person at Dream Makers Canada in Thornhill.

Can’t make it to the event? Online auditions will also be taking place from June to September 18.

If you’re selected, you’ll receive the results “within the evaluation period,” so make sure your contact info is correct.

Big Hit has been hosting global auditions since 2018.

If this sounds like the golden opportunity for aspiring idols, then apply in person or online. Click here for more information.

When: July 2

Time: 12 pm

Where: Dream Makers Canada, 81 Doncaster Avenue, Thornhill