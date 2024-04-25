Bruins chirp Domi, claim Swayman is in the Leafs' heads

The Toronto Maple Leafs are doing what they can to get in their opponents’ heads.

Unfortunately for them, the results don’t seem to be working all that well, with the team down 2-1 in their first-round playoff series.

Last night, during a commercial break of Game 3 of the series, Toronto forward Max Domi decided to pull off one of the oldest tricks in the book, “accidentally” bumping into Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman. Swayman wasn’t exactly thrilled by the move, and it seems like his teammates and coaches aren’t either.

Max Domi took a shot at Jeremy Swayman during the commercial break 👀 pic.twitter.com/yagZZ9r7KK — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 25, 2024

“When Domi goes off the bench and bumps him on purpose, makes me think that maybe he’s in their head a little bit,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said today.

Boston forward Trent Frederic also offered up his thoughts on the situation.

“Maybe Sway’s getting in their head, making a lot of saves, but we also have Linus too. So, bump our goalies, I don’t know, didn’t work last night.”

It’s been a war fought not only on the ice but also through the media.

If Domi is Toronto’s key villain in the series, Boston’s has to be team captain Brad Marchand.

Following their game 3 loss, Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said Marchand had an “unbelievable” knack of avoiding penalty calls, while Matthew Knies said he was tired of the “bullsh*t” he was getting away with.

Game 4 goes Saturday at 8 pm ET at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary