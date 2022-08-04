Home Tour: A vintage-filled 500 sq ft apartment in Forest Hill (PHOTOS)
Welcome to DH Homes, a new series featuring Torontonians and their homes! Whatever your design aesthetic, we want to hear about what makes your home uniquely you. Click here for more details, and apply to have your digs featured.
Camille Lalonde was barely home, spending most of her time travelling for work. But when the pandemic hit and she lost her job, Lalonde suddenly found herself stuck in a space that didn’t feel quite like home.
That’s when she decided to finally set down roots in her Forest Hill apartment and embrace her love for unique and vintage items. She started scouring Value Village and Salvation Army; sometimes, she’d even take home furniture she’d found on the sidewalk.
“I’m all about sustainability,” she said, adding that the only item she bought full price was a DIY credenza made out of three IKEA IVAR cabinets.
The result is a cozy European-inspired space filled with items with a story to tell. Friends were so enamoured with her space that they’d take photos for inspiration.
And the experience was life-changing, too — Lalonde decided to go back to school to study architectural design.
“I love to have unique items,” she said. “I love to be different.”
DH Homes Q&A
Name: Camille Lalonde
Neighbourhood: Forest Hill
Type of home: Apartment
Size: 500 sq ft
What’s your favourite thing about your neighbourhood?
The architecture. This is why I chose this neighbourhood when I first moved to Toronto. I love older buildings and I knew this was the area for me.
How would you describe your design aesthetic?
Eclectic mid-century modern.
How long have you lived in your home?
Ten years.
What is the best and worst part of living in Toronto?
Where do you get your decorating ideas?
To be honest, my head. The amount of ideas that I get from just seeing a piece of furniture on the street is crazy. I want to save every piece of furniture from the landfill so I see a project in everything. I love following European decor pages on Instagram.
What’s your home’s best feature?
No question, my balcony.
How has the pandemic shaped your space?
What’s your favourite item in your home?
What’s your biggest expense so far?
And your favourite DIY project?
What’s your least favourite part of your home?
Where do you usually source furniture and decorations?
What’s your decorating advice?
How do people usually react to your home?
Responses have been edited for length and clarity. Interested in being featured in DH Homes? Check out our callout page here.