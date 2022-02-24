Brampton woman who thought she won $100 actually won $100,000

“My dreams have come true,” said a Brampton woman after winning $100,000.

On December 22, Amanpreet Legha opted for ENCORE and matched the last six of the seven numbers in exact order. The mom and warehouse worker is now $100,000 richer.

She might be one of the newest OLG winners but she’s no stranger to playing the lottery. While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings, she said that she loves to play lottery tickets.

“I’ve been playing for about 15 years,” said Legha. “I always play ENCORE.”

This time it paid off big time. She said she checked her tickets using the OLG App and initially thought that she had won $100, except that there were a few more zeros than she expected.

“I showed my husband my phone and said, ‘Does this look like $100?’ and he said, ‘No, it’s $100,000!’ We were so excited,” she said.

Amanpreet said that she hopes to go on a family vacation to Europe.

Last December, another lucky Brampton resident scored big.

Manoharan Ponnuthurai claimed $70 million when won the December 17, 2021, LOTTO MAX jackpot.

The 54-year-old who runs his own manufacturing company has been playing the lottery for 30 years.

“I had many dreams about winning it ‘big’ one day, and a few times I came close,” said Ponnuthurai. Fifteen years ago, he won $2,800 with LOTTO MAX’s predecessor, SUPER 7.

He said that he’ll continue to run his company and give back to his community, while his wife plans to retire to begin studying again.