Brampton has begun opening its outdoor skating rinks

Sharpen those skates! The City of Brampton has opened a select few of its outdoor skating rinks for the season.

A handful of the outdoor rinks opened on December 4, including Chinguacousy Park Skate Recreational Trail and Gage Park Outdoor Skating Recreational Trail.

On December 8, Mount Pleasant Outdoor Skating Rink and Gore Meadows Covered Outdoor Skating Rink are scheduled to open, depending on the weather.

On December 13, the City will also open some temporary outdoor skating rinks at Flower City Community Campus, Morris Kerbel Park, and Earnscliffe Park.

Skate and stop for a snack! There will be food trucks onsite only at Chinguacousy Park on Friday evenings and weekends.

At Gage Park, Mount Pleasant, Chinguacousy Park, and Gore Meadows, the outdoor skating locations now allow the use of City-provided skate aids, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are also skate rentals and sharpening available at Gage Park and Chinguacousy Park.

Reservations are not needed for outdoor skating, but they may be closed due to weather or maintenance requirements. Rink hours and their status can be found here.