Brampton Batman encourages kids to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Brampton Batman has a new foe: COVID-19.

The regional superhero has teamed up with Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s Medical Officer of Health, for his latest mission — encouraging kids to get vaccinated.

In a video aimed at children aged five to 11 and their caregivers, the pair recount the fight against COVID-19 as they drive to a vaccine clinic in the Batmobile.

“With over 2.5 million doses of vaccine given right here in Peel Region, COVID is starting to give up ground, and we’re finally starting to win,” Loh says as they exit the vehicle.

“We need you,” Batman adds. “There are many battles left to fight, and losing is not an option.”

Loh then calls on kids between five and 11 years of age to get vaccinated when it’s their turn: “We’re calling on our heroes… get protected, and protect those around you.”

Hey parents and caregivers 👋 Brampton Batman has answered Dr. Loh’s Vax-Signal, and here’s the latest: 🎯 We’re prepped to vaccinate your little ones aged 5-11

📢 More info to follow pending provincial direction

👩‍👦‍👦 Find helpful resources at https://t.co/BCZ3nme3RY pic.twitter.com/uu5aH94RnF — Region of Peel (@regionofpeel) November 19, 2021

Health Canada approved Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on November 19.

Kids aged five to 11 years will receive a dose that is one-third the strength of the shot given to those aged 12 and older.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids in Ontario will become available at 8 am on November 23. Appointments will begin on November 25.