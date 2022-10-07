BOPOMOFO Cafe, the boba brand originally from California will partner with Kiu Japanese for an exclusive pop-up event in Markham on October 13.

After the success of its pop-up last summer, the boba brand returns with a more well-rounded menu, including its signature food items as well as its highly sought-after drink options.

“Due to the overwhelming feedback we got from our last popup in Toronto, we wanted to come back and engage the community more by sharing some of our signature dishes as we were only able to prepare drinks last time. We are excited to express our culture through the food offerings of BOPOMOFO and are so appreciative of the partnership with Kiu Japanese Restaurant to give Markham this unique experience,” expressed Philip Wang, BOPOMOFO’s co-founder.

Signature items include the Honey Walnut Shrimp Burger, Mapo Tots, Boba, and Kiu Japanese Restaurant’s Albacore Tuna Taco.

The founders of BOPOMOFO, Eric and Philip Wang have spent a lot of time in Toronto over the last decade and have expressed deep admiration for it. “We love how it has continued to grow into this global epicentre for the arts, culture, and food. Because of this, we are planning to launch our first international location of BOPOMOFO in Toronto as the community has been so welcoming every time we are here and embraced what we are about and the food we offer,” revealed Eric.

Head to BOPOMOFO’s pop-up and try out the very best of its offerings alongside delicious eats from Kiu Japanese Restaurant.

When: Thursday, October 13, from 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Kiu Japanese Restaurant, 169 Enterprise Boulevard 2nd Floor, Markham