Bollywood stars coming to Mississauga next week for huge free festival

Some of the biggest names in Bollywood are coming to the GTA in August for a massive outdoor celebration.

#BollywoodMonster Mashup presented by TD is the largest South Asian festival in Canada and features free family fun and concerts at Mississauga Celebration Square on August 5 and 6.

For those who want a special memento of the festivities, there are a limited amount of photo-ops available with popular actress Sunny Leone. And it’s all to help raise funds for a great cause.

“This year’s festival gives audiences the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a photo-op with Sunny Leone,” said festival Executive Director Vikas Kohli in a release. “I’m so grateful that she’s chosen to do this in support of our #MonsterArts for Youth program, which provides school children hands-on workshops in Bollywood music, Bhangra dance, Tamil singing, ghazal writing, mandala-making, filmmaking, and more.”

Meet-and-greets with Leone can be purchased in advance online or at the merch tent on-site. Only 100 spots are available, with photo-op fans also receiving an autographed hat or T-shirt.

The Sarnia-born star is not the only reason to check out #BollywoodMonster Mashup. The two-day festival is filled with free concerts, events, and activities for the whole family.

Award-winning Bollywood singer Aaman Trikha, the voice of Salman Khan in the song “Prem Leela” and Best Album of the Year winner at the 10th Mirchi Music Awards, headlines on Friday, August 5.

Yasser Desai, the winner of Best Playback Singer (Male) at the 2019 Zee Cine Awards, and Aakanksha Sharma, Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 Mirchi Music Awards, team up for an exciting concert on Saturday, August 6.

Over 100 homegrown stars will also perform on the #BollywoodMonster Main Stage, with styles and genres that range from Bollywood and Bhangra fusion, Garba, Tollywood, Sufi, Drag, R&B, and more.

Guests will also be treated to #BollywoodMonster Orchestra: Disco ka Dil (Heart of Disco), created by Kohli, Associate Artistic Director Ev Harris and teen music prodigy Antonia Cambre. The original music and dance production remixes Bollywood hits with classics by Bee Gees, ABBA, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

“This year’s festival sets the stage for connection through a monster mix of music, dance, and shows from several South Asian performers, amplifying the diversity of our communities through the shared love of music,” Uma Venkataramaiah, the senior manager of philanthropy and social impact at TD Bank Group, said in a statement. “At TD, we believe when people are connected through music, good things can happen. That’s why we’re proud to support #BollywoodMonster Mashup through the TD Ready Commitment, our corporate citizenship platform, to help bring people together to experience the vibrancy of our communities.”

Little festival goers are invited to the #BollywoodMonster KidZone for free activities like Bollywood, Garba and Semi-classical dance lessons, drumming, tennis, and crafts.

Those who are young at heart can visit the new #BollywoodMonster Seniors Lounge for card games, seated dance lessons, laughter yoga, silhouette art, and other free activities.

And everyone will definitely want to check out the #BollywoodMonster Bazaar to find kulfi, kabobs, biryani, momos, masala dosa, and more.

#BollywoodMonster Mashup is produced by monstrARTity, a Mississauga-based, award-winning not-for-profit arts organization that provides interactive workshops for youth and seniors, artist mentorship, youth employment programs, and more throughout the community.

When: August 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 4 to 11 pm (Friday), 2 to 11 pm (Saturday)

Where: Mississauga Celebration Square – 300 City Centre Drive, Mississauga

Cost: Free