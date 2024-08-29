It’s been quite a while since Toronto Blue Jays fans have seen Bo Bichette in action, but that may change soon.

The 26-year-old shortstop last appeared in a game on July 19, where he suffered a calf injury versus the Detroit Tigers. He was placed on the 10-day injured list shortly after, and there weren’t many updates on his recovery for some time.

That has changed recently, however, as Bichette has rejoined his Blue Jays teammates and has been spotted taking grounders. Today, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports that Bichette worked on some agility drills and says that staff is pleased with his progress.

Bo Bichette (right calf) did agility drills on the field at Fenway Park today. Said it went well. Taking grounders on the field again in a few minutes. Jays not rushing this but pleased with progress. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 29, 2024

Should Bichette be able to get back into the lineup before the season ends, he will join a Jays team that has been playing some better ball as of late. Thanks to a recent five-game winning streak, their record sits at 65-70 on the season. They’ve also been one of the MLB’s hottest-hitting teams over the month of August.

Prior to his injury, Bichette was having a season to forget, slashing just .222 with four home runs and 30 RBI through 80 games. It was quite the drop-off, given what he had shown through the prior three seasons, where he looked like one of the best shortstops in the game.

Many fans will be curious to see Bichette’s overall engagement level, assuming he returns. While he’s been on the shelf, reports have been that he has no interest in signing an extension with the Blue Jays and could be traded before his contract expires at the end of the 2025 season.

Due to those reports, many Blue Jays fans have voiced their frustrations with Bichette and seem open to the idea of him being dealt. That said, if he can come back soon and have a strong final month of the season, many opinions regarding his future may change.