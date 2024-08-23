Positives for 2025? Blue Jays suddenly MLB’s hottest-hitting team

It may be too little too late, but the Toronto Blue Jays have suddenly become the hottest-hitting team in the MLB.

Since August 11, the Blue Jays bats, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., have been on fire. In 13 games over that stretch, they’ve hit an MLB-leading 21 home runs. They also sit first in extra-base hits with 47 and a slugging percentage of .488.

The Blue Jays bats are oh so hot right now. 🔥 (via: @SNstats) pic.twitter.com/SNm1gZnlLY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 23, 2024

Another player who has had a big role in this recent surge is Ernie Clement. The 28-year-old – who hit one of the most ridiculous home runs imaginable last night – has registered 10 RBI since August 13. That puts him in some elite category, narrowly trailing the leaders over that same span in Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Vinnie Pasquantino by one.

Had the Blue Jays bats started off the season this way, things could look a lot differently right now. Several hitters had frustrating starts to the year, and as a result, the Jays find themselves dead last in the AL East Division with a record of 60-68. While not mathematically eliminated, playoffs are out of the question as they sit 11.5 games back of a wild-card position.

While the hot bats aren’t enough to turn the 2024 season around, they give reason for optimism heading into 2025. The Blue Jays aim to be a competitive team next year and are looking to add in the offseason. There has even been speculation that they will be looking to target pending free agent Juan Soto.

Should they add Soto or another dangerous bat in free agency and their other hitters continue to produce like they currently are, the Blue Jays have an opportunity to get back to being a playoff team in 2025. For the time being, they will look to continue raking for the remainder of 2024.