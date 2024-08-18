It appears the end of the road is closing in for Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays.

After what has become an extremely disappointing 2024 season for both Bichette and the Jays, a new report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale suggests that the team will be entertaining trade offers for their star shortstop as soon as this winter.

Nightengale added that Bichette is not planning on re-signing with the Blue Jays once his contract expires at the end of the 2025 season.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to entertain trade offers this winter for shortstop Bo Bichette, who has no plans to stay in Toronto once he’s a free agent after the 2025 season,” wrote Nightengale.

No. 1 brothers? Ethan Holliday could join Jackson, make history in 2025 MLB draft https://t.co/jSZURkuwOs — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 18, 2024

It’s been a season to forget for both the Jays and Bichette. The team sits dead last in the AL East with a 57-66 record, while Bichette is batting a career-low .223 and has just four home runs in 79 games this season.

The sudden drop in production sparked rumours earlier in the season that the Jays could be looking to offload the 26-year-old before the trade deadline. While the team managed to sell off plenty of assets, Bichette remained a member of the Jays as the deadline passed.

Moving on from Bichette will signal a seismic shift of the team’s current core. The Jays initially drafted the Florida native in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He made his debut with the club in 2019.

He broke out as a star in 2021 after crushing 29 home runs and 102 RBIs.

Nightengale also mentioned that while Bichette looks to be on his way out of Toronto, the Blue Jays are interested in re-signing first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who will also become a free agent after the 2025 season.

“First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also a free agent after the 2025 season, but the Blue Jays want to try signing him before he hits free agency,” Nightengale reported.

It appears Toronto is expecting to be very busy this offseason. On top of a potential Bichette trade, the team will likely be hot on the heels of superstar free agent Juan Soto.