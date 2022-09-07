The Toronto Blue Jays are bringing Gabriel Moreno back to the big leagues once again.

On Wednesday, the team announced they’d called up the MLB’s top prospect in the catcher Moreno while sending down struggling starting pitcher Mitch White to their AAA affiliate in Buffalo.

Additionally, they’d also called up pitcher Zach Pop, while outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was added to the paternity list for the expected birth of a child.

After being acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Dodgers, it hasn’t quite worked out for White with the Blue Jays.

In six starts, White is 0-4 with an ERA of 8.17 and 22 strikeouts for Toronto this season.

Meanwhile, he went 1-2 with an ERA of 3.70 and 47 strikeouts in 15 appearances for the Dodgers this season, 10 of which were starts.

Moreno is batting .276 with 16 hits, 4 RBIs and three runs scored in 18 games for the Blue Jays this season and was named the top prospect in all of the MLB by Baseball America in their midseason rankings.

He was added to the Jays’ 40-man roster after the 2020 season and has gone through the ringer of the team’s minor league system, having played for five separate affiliate teams since 2017.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the last Blue Jays player to be ranked No. 1 in 2019.