The LA Dodgers’ World Series championship win last night helped a member of the Toronto Blue Jays pick up a ring.

While there had to have been a number of emotions for him yesterday, reliever Ryan Yarbrough will get a World Series ring following last night’s result. The 32-year-old pitched 67.1 innings with the Dodgers this season before being traded to the Blue Jays in exchange for Kevin Kiermaier.

Though there almost certainly would have been some disappointment over the fact that he wasn’t there, Yarbrough recently explained on the Dodgers Territory podcast that he would be cheering for his friends and former teammates against the New York Yankees.

“You’re a part of the team for four months, so I’ll definitely be proud of it. I’ll definitely be cheering them on,” Yarbrough said. “Hopefully they do really well. I made a lot of friends, a lot of great connections with being there for the last year. Will it be a little weird watching them in playoffs? Probably, just because that was something you were a part of. But at the same time, I’ll be rooting for them, cheering for them, and wanting them to be successful.”

Ryan Yarbrough says he'll be rooting for the Dodgers in the playoffs. 💙 More from him on @FoulTerritoryTV today. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cSbzZVb4lT — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) August 14, 2024

Yarbrough technically remains with the Blue Jays, though not for much longer, as he is headed into the offseason as a free agent. In a combined 98.2 innings this past season, he had a solid 3.19 ERA and should receive interest from several teams.

Another interesting name likely to receive a ring is Cavan Biggio. The 29-year-old was picked up by the Dodgers after being designated for assignment (DFA) by the Blue Jays in June. He played in 30 games with the Dodgers before being DFA’d for a second time.

Former Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez and Kevin Kiermaier also picked up rings. Hernandez had a huge role in the championship and is in line to sign a big contract this offseason. Blue Jays fans will be praying that their team is the one to land him.