It may not have been in the jersey they wanted, but Toronto Blue Jays fans were thrilled to see Teoscar Hernandez win the World Series last night.

Hernandez, who signed a one-year deal with the LA Dodgers last offseason, played a crucial role in the World Series win. After a regular season in which he was selected as an All-Star, the 32-year-old had many clutch moments throughout his team’s playoff run, perhaps none bigger than a double to tie last night’s game at five, a game in which they were trailing 5-0.

Though Hernandez did receive a World Series ring for the Houston Astros’ 2017 championship, he’s gone on record saying it didn’t feel like his, given that he was traded to the Blue Jays partway through the season. That won’t be the same with this one, as the emotion captured on his face proved just how much it means to him.

how can you not love teoscar hernandez pic.twitter.com/krVQyI6Lz0 — skye domie (@skyedomie) October 31, 2024

“Ya! Let’s go!” Hernandez shouted shortly after the huge win in an interview with Hazel Mae. “It was amazing. We started the game losing 5-0. Like I always say, we never give up. The pitching always comes through. The whole game, they gave us a chance. The [Yankees] made some mistakes, and we took care of it.

“It feels amazing. It feels great. There’s a lot of things going through my mind and body right now. We put a lot of effort [in] as a group; we’ve gone through a lot in the season to get to this spot and win everything. Really grateful to god for giving me this opportunity.”

Teoscar Hernández is a #WorldSeries Champion He joins @thehazelmae on the field pic.twitter.com/iDpzP4ZQ3H — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2024

Hernandez wasn’t the only notable ex-Blue Jay to be a part of the win, either. Kevin Kiermaier, who announced months ago he would be retiring at season’s end, was acquired by the Dodgers in a last-minute deal at the trade deadline. It’s a fantastic end to a great career for the 34-year-old.

“I can’t believe it. This is amazing,” Kiermaier said. “This is everything I’ve worked for my whole life, to be a part of this celebration. It’s early stages right now, but what a feeling.”

Kevin Kiermaier is riding off into the sunset with a brand new ring 💍 #WorldSeries | @thehazelmae pic.twitter.com/ItiOKIwWiw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2024

Two other former Blue Jays were able to pick up World Series wins, as well. Reliever Daniel Hudson, who spent time with the Blue Jays in 2019, was a part of this championship group, as was reliever Anthony Banda, who was with the Jays for a brief period in 2022.

You might also like: American-born World Series hero Freddie Freeman has touching reason for repping Canada

While Kiermaier’s playing career is finished, there will be plenty of keeping tabs on what lies ahead for Hernandez. He’s set to become a free agent this offseason and will have interest from many teams, perhaps even the Blue Jays, who could use another bat or two in their lineup.