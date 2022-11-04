Blue Jays have ripped out thousands of seats from Rogers Centre (PHOTOS)

The home of the Toronto Blue Jays is going to look a lot different next season.

New photos of the Rogers Centre show proof that major renovations are well underway, as many sections of the 500-level and outfield seats have been completely removed.

Photos from inside the stadium posted by Twitter user @TBJLive have generated quite the buzz among Blue Jays fans.

The $300 million renovation began at Rogers Centre just days after the Blue Jays were eliminated from the postseason because there’s lots of work to do before next season.

Among the changes include replacing some of the 100- and 200-level outfield seats with a pair of new “social spaces.” There’s also going to be a party deck in the 500 level.

“We are committed to building a sustainable championship organization for years to come, and this renovation to Rogers Centre will give new and lifelong Blue Jays fans a ballpark where they can proudly cheer on their team,” Mark Shapiro, president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, told media back in July.

Rogers Centre was built in 1989 for a cost of $570, which seems like pocket change now.

“This renovation to Rogers Centre will deliver an enhanced ballpark experience for fans of Canada’s team so they can gather to cheer on the Blue Jays and make cherished memories with family and friends, as they have for the last 33 years,” added Edward Rogers, chair of the Toronto Blue Jays and chair of the board of Rogers Communications.