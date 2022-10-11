The Blue Jays have already begun tearing seats out of the Rogers Centre (PHOTOS)

The worst game in the Toronto Blue Jays’ postseason history might have a silver lining — it’s the dawn of a new era for the Rogers Centre.

Just three days after Toronto’s epic meltdown to Seattle in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card that saw them eliminated from the postseason, they’re already ripping their stadium up, literally.

The Rogers Centre has already undertaken the initial steps in its massive renovations, which were first announced back in July.

The Toronto Sun‘s Rob Longley shared this photo of 200-level outfield seats beginning to be taken out of the stadium, as part of the first phase of the club’s $300 million renovation plans.

The Rogers Centre teardown has begun. More to come

Toronto was eliminated from the postseason on Saturday after holding an 8-1 lead in the sixth inning in Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Seattle Mariners, the biggest playoff collapse in Blue Jays’ history.

The renovations include a pair of new “social spaces” in the 100- and 200-level outfield seats, as well as a party deck in the 500 level.

“We are committed to building a sustainable championship organization for years to come, and this renovation to Rogers Centre will give new and lifelong Blue Jays fans a ballpark where they can proudly cheer on their team,” Mark Shapiro, president & CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, told media back in July.

The Rogers Centre was initially built in 1989 for a cost of $570 million.

“This renovation to Rogers Centre will deliver an enhanced ballpark experience for fans of Canada’s team so they can gather to cheer on the Blue Jays and make cherished memories with family and friends, as they have for the last 33 years,” added Edward Rogers, chair of the Toronto Blue Jays and chair of the board of Rogers Communications.