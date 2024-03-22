Blue Jays cut ties with former All-Star infielder

The Toronto Blue Jays announced today that they have granted Eduardo Escobar his release. He will now become a free agent.

ROSTER MOVE: 🔹 INF Eduardo Escobar has been granted his release and is now a free agent pic.twitter.com/7DhKmxZH1I — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 22, 2024

The veteran infielder signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays roughly one month ago. Manager John Schneider confirmed to reporters that Escobar was informed earlier in the day that he wasn’t going to make the team.

Escobar, 35, began the 2023 season with the New York Mets before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels. In a combined 99 games between the two teams, he had a .226 batting average with six home runs and 31 RBIs.

Despite his age, Escobar isn’t too far removed from what was a breakout 2021 season. He suited up for 98 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks, hitting .246 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. He was then traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, where he hit .268 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 48 appearances. That season saw Escobar named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

Escobar’s play in spring training left the Blue Jays with little option to keep him around, as he struck out 17 times in just 42 plate appearances. He may latch on somewhere else in hopes of keeping his career going but will likely need to agree to another minor-league deal and attempt to build his way back up to the majors.