Blue Jays sign veteran All-Star infielder to new deal

With spring training already underway, the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to terms on a minor league deal with infielder Eduardo Escobar on Friday morning.

Based on a report from Sportsnet insider Shi Davidi, Escobar’s new deal with the Blue Jays is pending a physical, according to an industry source.

OFFICIAL: We’ve signed INF Eduardo Escobar to a Minor League deal with an invite to Major League #SpringTraining. pic.twitter.com/RbUOwEg38J — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 16, 2024

Escobar, 35, has spent the last 13 years bouncing around the MLB, seeing stints with the New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago White Sox.

In 2021, as a member of the Diamondbacks, he was invited to participate in the MLB’s All-Star weekend.

The Venezuelan’s most recent tenure was with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023. Over 99 games last season, split between the Angels and Mets, he posted a .226 average with six home runs and 31 RBIs.

Since arriving at the MLB level in 2006, Escobar has posted a career batting average of .253 with 247 doubles, 46 triples, 164 home runs, and 636 RBI.

The signing of Escobar comes just two days after the Jays traded utility man Otto Lopez to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations.

Spring training officially opens for Toronto on February 24, when they face off against the Philadelphia Phillies at 10:07 am ET/1:07 pm ET. The regular season gets going about a month later when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28 for a 1:08 pm PT/4:08 ET first pitch to begin their 2024 campaign.