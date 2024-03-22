Toronto Blue Jays infielder Joey Votto is working hard to try to crack the team’s major league roster, but it seems like he’s still got a bit of free time on his hands.

On Thursday, the Blue Jays released a video asking their players about the most recent show they binge-watched, with Votto clearly having the most pronounced opinions of anyone on the roster.

And what Votto’s recently been having all sorts of opinions on is season six of the popular Netflix reality dating series Love is Blind, where the show’s participants can choose to get engaged after a series of dates where they are separated by prospective partners through an opaque wall, meaning they have no idea of the other’s appearance.

“The last show I actually binge watched was Love Is Blind. I just don’t understand,” Votto told the social media team.

With the video then offering up a chance to pause to avoid spoilers, Votto then shared even more opinions about the latest iteration of the show.

Today's QOTD: What's the last show you binge-watched? Let's hear your Love is Blind opinions 😂 pic.twitter.com/vrdSNyNWwi — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 21, 2024

“Clay, you did the right thing. You don’t have to get married after two weeks, it’s fine. You can continue to date, and get to know one another and then decide in the future. So don’t feel bad about yourself. You didn’t have to cry. Nobody needs to be upset, it’s just two weeks,” Votto said of one of the couples who split up at the altar.

But he didn’t quite have the same reaction to another one of the show’s failed couples that split before having the chance to say “I do.”

“Jimmy and Chelsea. I mean, I thought they were a match made in heaven. Jimmy, you’re like, ‘I love you. I love you. I want to be with you forever. I love you. I love you.’ And then on the last show, you break our hearts? Thanks, Jimmy!” Votto added, rather emphatically voicing his opinion.

A native of Etobicoke, Votto had spent his entire 17-year MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds before signing a minor-league deal with the Jays. While the jury is still out on whether he’ll ever suit up for his hometown team, he’s, at the very least, providing fans with some entertaining content for the time being.