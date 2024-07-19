Blue Jays recall Erik Swanson, reinstate another pitcher from IL

The Toronto Blue Jays are getting some pitching help back on the big league roster.

The team announced today that they’ve recalled Erik Swanson from AAA and reinstated Yimi García from the 15-day IL.

They’ve optioned right-handed pitcher Zach Pop to AAA due to the two transactions.

García has a 3-0 record this year and has appeared in 27 games. He’s got 37 strikeouts in 28 total innings pitched and has also picked up five saves. The 33-year-old has been a strong relief arm for the team and his return will offer another asset in the bullpen.

Swanson has struggled throughout this season and was optioned to the AAA Buffalo Bisons as a result. He’s pitched 16.2 innings over 18 games at the AAA level so far this season, and he hasn’t been lights out. Swanson has allowed 26 runs, including 21 earned runs, during those appearances.

Despite the mediocre numbers in the minor leagues, Swanson is getting the call back to the Blue Jays where the team hopes he can contribute again.

The 30-year-old had a good season with the Blue Jays last year when he finished with a 2.97 ERA, less than a third of the 9.27 ERA he’s got in his MLB games this year.

The Blue Jays play their first contest since MLB’s All-Star Game tonight against the Detroit Tigers. The team is currently in last place in the AL East with a 44-52 record, putting them four games behind the fourth-place Tampa Bay Rays and 14 games behind the first-place New York Yankees.