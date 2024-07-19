Joey Votto set to make debut with Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate

It’s taken far longer than expected, but Joey Votto is expected to make his debut for the Toronto Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons today.

Votto was signed by the Blue Jays in early March to a minor league deal that included an invitation to spring training. Things didn’t start as hoped, however, as the 40-year-old suffered a sprained ankle in his first game after stepping on a bat in the dugout.

Welcome to the Herd, Joey Votto! ⭐️ 6x All Star is scheduled to make his Herd debut tonight as Bisons host @swbrailriders at 7:05pm for a Honda fridaynightbash! 🔗 https://t.co/6AR269G3Z0 pic.twitter.com/12X2EDmA6j — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) July 19, 2024

Votto has undergone a lengthy rehab stint since, playing in 16 games with the Blue Jays’ Florida Complex League team as well as the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays. Over those 16 games, he’s hit .186 with one home run and eight RBIs.

Blue Jays fans have been hoping to see Votto return to play for his hometown team for years, and today’s move is one step closer. Over his 17-year career, all spent with the Cincinnati Reds, he’s appeared in six All-Star Games and won the NL MVP in 2010.

While Votto is no longer the dominant first baseman he used to be, he proved last season with the Reds that he can still be effective. Despite only playing in 65 games due to injury, he hit 14 home runs along with 38 RBIs. That production would be quite valuable to the Blue Jays, who have managed to score just 390 runs through 96 games.

Given the Blue Jays’ struggles this season, fans seem divided on whether or not Votto should get an opportunity. Sitting well outside the playoff picture with a record of 44-52, some believe younger players should be getting a look in somewhat of a showcase attempt for the 2025 season. Others, however, see no harm in letting the Canadian icon finally get a shot with his hometown club.

Votto’s debut will begin at 7:05 pm ET in a game versus the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders.